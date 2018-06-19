Warning About Fake James Avery Jewelry

Before you buy your next piece of James Avery jewelry, here's a warning for customers.



Apparently there are fraudulent websites that are using the Texas-based company's images and claiming to offer Avery's designs with deep discounts or coupons.



The company also warns about ads posted on Facebook that are directing people to the fraudulent sites.



James Avery only sells their designs in James Avery retail stores, select Dillard's locations and online only at JamesAvery.com and Dillards.com.

Company officials are urging customers who see a suspicious ad or website claiming to offer discounts or coupons of their designs to report them by emailing riskmanagement@jamesavery.com.