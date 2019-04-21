Warehouse Fire Sends Smoke Over Saginaw Sunday - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Warehouse Fire Sends Smoke Over Saginaw Sunday

Published 42 minutes ago

    Fort Worth FD
    A fire at a warehouse sent smoke billowing over northwestern Tarrant County Sunday morning.

    The fire was reported at about 10:15 a.m. at Northwest Pipe Company, located along the 300 block of Longhorn Road in Saginaw.

    No one was inside the warehouse when the fire ignited and no injuries have been reported, Fort Worth fire officials say.

    The cause of the fire is under investigation.

    Northwest Pipe Company is based in Vancouver, WA, and has steel pipe factories across the United States, according to its website.

