Wanted Woman in Southlake's Sassy Tweets Captured, Again

Police in Southlake are searching for a suspected serial criminal in a very humorous way. (Published Wednesday, April 25, 2018)

An alleged serial criminal propelled to viral fame by the Southlake Police Department is back behind bars.

Photo credit: Gun Barrell City PD

Crystal Ladawn Finley, wanted for a number of offenses included identity theft and using a fake ID card, was arrested by Gun Barrell City police in Henderson County on felony warrants from Southlake, Tarrant County and Grand Prairie, police said.



"Finally, the saga ends! #GurlCallMe," Southlake police posted on Facebook Friday morning.

In April, Southlake police reached out to Finley on Twitter and Facebook to surrender to police. The "sassy" posts were widely shared, even by other police departments that were also interested in finding her.



"We have the warrant and we are letting all of our besties know what you’ve been up to...love, Southlake Police," one tweet read.

Finley, who was pregnant, was arrested days later in Plano and released after complaining of medical issues and refusing medical treatment at a hospital. Police said she was released because she's a non-violent offender and wasn't considered a flight risk.

"We'll just leave this little mugshot right here..." Southlake police posted Friday, thanking the Henderson County Sheriff's Office for their work capturing Finley.

"Teamwork makes the dream work," Grand Prairie police tweeted after the arrest was announced.



Finley was held on $7,500 bond for charges that included tampering with government records and drug possession.

Online records didn't show attorney information for Finley.

