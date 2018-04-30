A wanted woman who was the subject of a series of Tweets last week by the Southlake Police Department was taken into custody Sunday in Plano and released after a jail refused to hold her.



In seven lighthearted tweets, Southlake police said Finley was wanted for a number of offenses including identity theft and using a fake ID card. Other departments retweeted the tweet, saying they too were looking for the North Texas woman.



On Sunday, Finley was located in Plano when officers responded to a criminal trespassing call.



Plano police took Finley, who is pregnant, into custody on Southlake's warrant and transported her to the city jail for processing.



Southlake's Sassy Tweets to Find Suspected Thief Goes Viral

Police in Southlake are searching for a suspected serial criminal in a very humorous way. (Published Wednesday, April 25, 2018)

She was then going to be transferred to the Collin County Jail until being picked up by Southlake, but not before being cleared medically.



Plano police said Finley then complained of medical issues and was transported to a hospital where she then refused treatment.



Since the Collin County Jail refused to hold her without being medically cleared, Plano police were forced to release her from custody.



Warrants for Finley's arrest have been re-activated, police said.

