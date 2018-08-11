Wanted Texas Sex Offender Arrested in Illinois

Authorities in Illinois arrested a Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offender Thursday, the Texas Department of Public Safety says.

Police in Glendale Heights, Illinois -- a town just west of Chicago -- arrested 62-year-old David Sauceda Medina.

Medina was released from a Texas jail in May 2016 and required to register as a sex offender for life. He had been wanted by the Bell County Sheriff's Office since January 2018 for indecency with a child, while the Austin Police Department issued a warrant for his arrest in March for failing to comply with sex offender registry requirements, according to Texas DPS.

Medina's earlier convictions were in 2008 and 2010. The first, in Florida, was for attempt to commit sexual battery, and the second was in Travis County for indecency with a child.

At the time of Medina's arrest, the reward for information leading to his capture had risen to $8,000.