Jose Raudel Muro-Ortega, 30, is wanted after being accused of aggravated sexual assault of a child.

Terrell police are looking for a man accused of sexually assaulting a juvenile family member.

Police in Terrell said Thursday they're looking for 30-year-old Jose Raudel Muro-Ortega, wanted on two outstanding warrants for alleged aggravated sexual assault of a family member under the age of 14.

Muro-Ortega, Terrell police said, uses the alias Raymond Casias Hernandez and has in his possession a counterfeit Louisiana ID card with his photo bearing that name.

He was last known to be driving a white 2005 Ford F-150 with Texas license plate MLY 5946. The four-door truck has FX4 decals on the rear quarter panels and dark trim along the bottom of the truck. The truck also has oversized off-road tires and dark colored wheels. The truck is equipped with a brush guard/push bumper on the front and an LED off-road light across the width of the roof.

Terrell police said they do not know if Muro-Ortega has any weapons, but they said he is aware of his warrants. Investigators are confident he's gone into hiding and could be in the Kaufman County, Ellis County or Dallas County.

Muro-Ortega also has family members and associates in Angelina County, Lufkin in particular.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kaufman County Crime Stoppers or the Terrell Police Department Investigator N. Hauger at 469-474-2700. Tips can also be shared at the Kaufman County Crime Stoppers Hotline at 877-TIPSKCC (847-7522).