U.S. Marshals are looking for 23-year-old Rene Adrian Carillo. He's described as 5 feet 6 inches tall, about 150 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He's a convicted murderer who jumped bail on the final day of his trial, Dallas County officials say.

The United States Marshal Service is hunting for a convicted murderer who cut off his ankle monitor and skipped out on the final day of his murder trial.

The Dallas County District Attorney's Office said Friday morning that the defendant, 23-year-old Rene Adrian Carillo, was found guilty of fatally shooting Jean Carlo Casiano-Torres outside Dallas' Club XTC in October 2017 and sentenced to 99 years behind bars.

Prosecutors said Carillo and Casiano-Torres got into a verbal argument inside the strip club. The argument continued outside in the parking lot where video surveillance recorded Carillo pull out a gun and shoot Casiano-Torres multiple times. A woman with the victim was also injured, according to a report from The Dallas Morning News.

"Carillo killed a man he had no beef with. A person he had never met. His actions show a lack of respect for life and an unwillingness to accept responsibility," said Dallas County lead prosecutor Marissa Trevino.

Carillo was not present for his verdict or sentencing Thursday and Assistant District Attorney Summer Elmazi said he will face additional felony charges for fleeing and jumping bail.

U.S. Marshals issued a warrant and released a wanted poster for Carillo. If anyone has seen Carillo or has information about his whereabouts, please call 972-978-1765.

Check back and refresh this page for the latest update. As this story is developing, elements may change.