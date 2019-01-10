With January's colder weather, fruit trees may not get much of gardener's attention. But a little thought now should produce fruitful results down the road.

While many D-FW nurseries offer a great selection of fruit trees in containers, some specialty crops are more readily available as mail order or through reputable online sources. Most commonly these trees are shipped bare rooted — completely dormant young plants without soil surrounding the root zone. Without the added weight of the soil, these specimens (just as vigorous as their containerized counterparts) are easier and cheaper to ship. The one caveat, though, is that the window for shipping and planting bare root fruit trees is limited.

