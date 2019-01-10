Want to Plant Fruit Trees? Here's Your Explainer on Chill Hours and Pollenizers - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
WATCH LIVE: 
Streaming Now: NBC 5 News
logo_dfw_2x

Texas Outdoors

Taking a journey through local outdoor adventures

Want to Plant Fruit Trees? Here's Your Explainer on Chill Hours and Pollenizers

Some fruit trees produce more fruit when more than one tree is present

By Daniel Cunningham - Special Contributor to The Dallas Morning News

Published 12 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Want to Plant Fruit Trees? Here's Your Explainer on Chill Hours and Pollenizers

    With January's colder weather, fruit trees may not get much of gardener's attention. But a little thought now should produce fruitful results down the road.

    While many D-FW nurseries offer a great selection of fruit trees in containers, some specialty crops are more readily available as mail order or through reputable online sources. Most commonly these trees are shipped bare rooted — completely dormant young plants without soil surrounding the root zone. Without the added weight of the soil, these specimens (just as vigorous as their containerized counterparts) are easier and cheaper to ship. The one caveat, though, is that the window for shipping and planting bare root fruit trees is limited.

    Click here to read more from our partners at The Dallas Morning News.

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices