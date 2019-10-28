Interested in purchasing the full-sized trolley inside the shuttered Spaghetti Warehouse in Dallas? It's not small. It's up for auction online through Oct. 29, 2019.

Bids started at just $1 for nearly 500 artifacts up for auction inside the now-shuttered Spaghetti Warehouse. But prices will go up: Bidders have until 10 a.m. Oct. 29 to name their price for the iconic items inside the West End restaurant.

One of the most interesting pieces in the online sale is a full-sized trolley that Spaghetti Warehouse’s spokeswoman says was an operable public transportation car in East Dallas decades ago. It’s currently priced at just a few hundred dollars, though that number will certainly go up.

The trolley comes with a serious sidenote: When it’s awarded to a new owner, that person will need to make plans to get the trolley out. It’s so big that an exterior brick wall will likely need to be removed from the restaurant. All the other auction items need to be removed by their owners as well, but those might be a little more manageable if it’s a TV or a small stained glass window. Pieces like this antique wooden hutch or a leather couch might be harder to transport.

You can read the full story from our media partners at The Dallas Morning News by clicking here.

Reporter Films Escape Surrounded By Fire