Walmart Investing $277 Million into Texas Stores

Walmart announced on Wednesday that it will invest $277 million into it's Texas based stores over the next year.

The company plans to build 4 new locations across the state, including one in Fort Worth at 5336 Golden Triangle Boulevard. The store will be a super center with a fuel station and online grocery pickup. It's scheduled to open this summer.



Walmart did provided a list of stores in North Texas that are slated for remodels within the next year:

In addition to the new stores and remodeled locations, Walmart will also expand it's "Online Grocery Pickup" where customers can order groceries online and pick them up without ever leaving their car.

The company is also evaluating expansion plans of it's "Mobile Express Scan & Go." The downloadable app allows customers to scan items as they shop and and then pay instantly, skipping the check-out line. The service is currently available in more than 20 North Texas Walmart stores and may expand further in the next year.

The retailer is also working to expand it's "Pickup Tower" program. Customers shop online at walmart.com and then choose the pickup option at the end of the order. Shoppers can then head to the "Pickup Tower" located inside the store and scan a barcode sent to their phone. The online order is then delivered right to your fingertips.

"With the continued rollout of new innovations, Walmart is re-envisioning the future of shopping right here in DFW," said Walmart North Texas Regional General Manager Sonya Hostetler in a press release. "Through updated stores and convenient new offerings like Online Grocery Pickup, Pickup Towers and Scan & Go, Walmart is working to save our customers time while exceeding their expectations."