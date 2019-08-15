Walmart Evacuated After Man Leads Police in Chase - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
logo_dfw_2x

Walmart Evacuated After Man Leads Police in Chase

By Dominga Gutierrez

Published 49 minutes ago | Updated 46 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Walmart Evacuated After Chase

    Police have a man in custody after he fled in a vehicle and then on foot, entering a Royse City Walmart and hiding inside the store. (Published 47 minutes ago)

    Police have a man in custody after he fled in a vehicle and then on foot, entering a Royse City Walmart and hiding inside the store.

    Thursday morning, a Cumby police officer was assaulted and the suspect fled in a vehicle going westbound on I-30.

    The man wrecked the vehicle in the area of I-30 and Erby Campbell Blvd. The man entered the Walmart and hid. According to the Cumby officer, the man was armed with a pistol.

    Walmart employees and shoppers were evacuated from the store.

    Explaining the Yield Curve Inversion with Gummy Candy

    [NATL] Explaining the Yield Curve Inversion with Gummy Candy

    A yield curve inversion has been a reliable predictor in a coming recession, but what exactly is a yield curve inversion? We explain... using gummy candy.

    (Published Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019)

    A search along with assistance from a police K-9 found the man hiding inside the store.

    The man was taken into custody and no one was injured.

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices