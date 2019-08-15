Walmart Evacuated After Man Leads Police in Chase

Police have a man in custody after he fled in a vehicle and then on foot, entering a Royse City Walmart and hiding inside the store.
Thursday morning, a Cumby police officer was assaulted and the suspect fled in a vehicle going westbound on I-30.
The man wrecked the vehicle in the area of I-30 and Erby Campbell Blvd. The man entered the Walmart and hid. According to the Cumby officer, the man was armed with a pistol.
Walmart employees and shoppers were evacuated from the store.
A search along with assistance from a police K-9 found the man hiding inside the store.
The man was taken into custody and no one was injured.