Walmart Evacuated After Man Leads Police in Chase

Police have a man in custody after he fled in a vehicle and then on foot, entering a Royse City Walmart and hiding inside the store.

Thursday morning, a Cumby police officer was assaulted and the suspect fled in a vehicle going westbound on I-30.

The man wrecked the vehicle in the area of I-30 and Erby Campbell Blvd. The man entered the Walmart and hid. According to the Cumby officer, the man was armed with a pistol.

Walmart employees and shoppers were evacuated from the store.

A search along with assistance from a police K-9 found the man hiding inside the store.

The man was taken into custody and no one was injured.