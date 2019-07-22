Carolyn Davis (Right) with her daughter Melissa Davis (Left). Both were killed Monday in a crash involving a suspected drunk driver.

The wake and funeral service for former Dallas City Councilwoman Carolyn Davis and her daughter, Melissa Nunn-Davis, will take place in Dallas Monday and Tuesday, respectively.

Both women were involved in a crash July 15 with a driver who told police he'd taken Xanax. Davis was killed in the crash; Nunn-Davis died of her injuries the next day.

The wake is planned 7 p.m. Monday at Kirkwood Temple at 1440 Sunny Glen Dr. The funeral service will be 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday at IBOC 7701 S. Westmoreland Road.

Rev. Jerry Christian, the leader of Kirkwood Temple CME Church, said the mother and daughter were regulars at Sunday worship and Wednesday Bible study.

"Carolyn was a very compassionate, caring person. She cared deeply about the poor, the homeless," Christian said.

Davis was elected by her neighbors to four terms on the Dallas City Council, from 2007 to 2015, serving a district that includes the South Dallas and Fair Park areas.

Even after she left the council, Christian said Davis helped her community solve problems.

"That's just who she was," Christian said.