WWII Soldier's Remains Returned to North Texas

A World War II soldier's remains will be returned to North Texas Thursday.

Army Sgt. James K. Park, killed during World War II, was accounted for on June 20, 2018, according to Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency.

In November 1944, Park was a member of Company I, 26th Infantry Regiment, 1st Infantry Division, engaged in fierce fighting within the Hürtgen Forest in Germany. Park was reported missing in action on Nov. 23, 1944, when he was believed to have been wounded by shrapnel from a shell that struck a tree above him, according to DPAA.

Due to continuous enemy fire, Soldiers from Park's company were prevented from searching for him. Additionally, no graves registration teams reported finding his remains. Due to no information regarding his whereabouts, his status was amended to deceased as of Nov. 24, 1945, according to DPAA.