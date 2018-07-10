WWII Plane Converted Into Food Truck to Help Children

A World War II plane has been turned into a food truck, serving people outside of an aeronautical museum in California. (Published 3 hours ago)

A World War II plane has been turned into a food truck, serving people outside of an aeronautical museum in California.



The food truck opened Monday at Tomorrow's Aeronautical Museum in Compton.



It's the first ever DC-3 aircraft to be converted into a gourmet food truck.



Fort Worth-based American Airlines teamed up with the museum to convert the plane.



The aircraft served during WWII and the original cockpit remains intact.



The truck will serve as a fundraising tool to support programs at the museum for more than 5,000 children.