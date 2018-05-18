EB I-30 Lanes Closed Near Downtown Dallas After Crash

A crash between a UPS truck and a red vehicle is causing delays and closures on Interstate 30 near downtown Dallas Friday morning. All westbound lanes are shut down. (Published 26 minutes ago)

A crash between a UPS truck and a red vehicle is causing delays and closures on Interstate 30 near downtown Dallas Friday morning. All eastbound lanes are now shut down and two westbound lanes were reopened.



The UPS semi-truck crash rolled over the middle barrier, causing delays to both westbound and eastbound traffic. Two westbound lanes of traffic were reopened about 4:45 a.m.



Dallas County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the scene about 3:15 a.m. near Ferguson Road. The red vehicle was clipped in the crash, officials said.

No injuries were reported.

Eastbound traffic was being diverted to the Lawnview Avenue exit. Traffic Reporter Samantha Davies recommends drivers take Military Parkway or Northwest Highway as alternate routes.

The back doors of the UPS semi truck were flung open, scattering packages onto the interstate.

No other information was available.