A vehicle fire caused backups on westbound Interstate 30 in Grand Prairie Friday morning. Four people were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

As of 6:35 a.m., traffic was slowly getting by as two lanes are closed.

Grand Prairie police and fire crews responded to the van fire at the scene just west of Loop 12. It's unclear what caused the crash.

The van was the only vehicle involved. At 6 a.m., there was a 3-mile backup.

An alternate route is exiting at Westmoreland Road.

