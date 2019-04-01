Voters in Frisco will be asked to approve $345 million in bond packages on May 4 that include money for a police department remodel, street improvements and a new library.

Monday night, four members of the Frisco bond committee took questions from voters at a forum held at Grace Church in Frisco.

Bond committee member Brad Sharp said the committee is trying to get the word out about the city's requests for bond money.

Voters will see five separate propositions on the ballot, each with its own price tag.

The largest ticket item is $155 million for street improvements, new traffic signals, additional street lights, intersection improvements and new technology to help time signals depending on the flow of traffic.

"I think voters are looking for traffic relief," Sharp said. "A lot of what we're doing with the road money is building new roads and renovating existing roads, adding more turn lanes, adding smart signals and adding some things that help us improve traffic without actually having to spend as much money building roads."

Another proposition calls for spending $62 million to move the Frisco Library out of its current location at city hall. The former Beal Aerospace Building, currently owned by the Frisco Community Development Corporation, would be renovated and used for a larger library space.

"It allows us to take the library out of city hall and make room for more offices for city staff at city hall," Sharp said. "So therefore, we don't have to expand that building."

Bond packages also include money for parks and renovating a public works facility. The city would also renovate the police department.

Committee members said though some of the buildings were built as recently as 2006, the city has outgrown those facilities.

The election is May 4. The deadline to register to vote is this Thursday, April 4.