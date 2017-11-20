ARLINGTON, TX - NOVEMBER 24: Dallas Cowboys fans cheer after a touchdown during the first quarter against the Washington Redskins at AT&T Stadium on November 24, 2016 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

As we celebrate the Silver and Blue, we want to know which Thanksgiving Day win was the most thrilling. We've narrowed the list to four and included summaries to help jog your memory. Vote in the "Chime In" box below.

Clint Longley's Improbable Rally

On Nov. 28, 1974, rookie Clint Longley ran onto the field for the first time to step in for future Hall of Famer Roger Staubach who'd been injured. Longley went 11 for 20 and threw for 203 yards and two touchdowns. One of the throws was a 50-yard bomb to Drew Pearson, who scored the game-winning touchdown with 28 seconds left. Final: Cowboys 24, Redskins 23

Garrett Picks Apart the Packers

Before he was the head coach, Jason Garrett served the Cowboys as backup to Troy Aikman. On Thanksgiving Day 1994 he was third string and also backing up Rodney Peete. With both QBs down, it was next man up -- and that man was Garrett. Trailing 17-3, Garrett followed his process and went 15 for 26, throwing for 311 yards and two touchdowns. He did put up one INT, but still led the Cowboys to 36 second-half points and a victory. Final: Cowboys 42, Packers 31

Romo's 5 TD Day

In his fifth start, quarterback Tony Romo was quickly becoming a fan favorite in Dallas after leading the team to three wins in his first four games. On Nov. 23, 2006, he solidified his position with America's Team in a blowout win over the Buccaneers where he went 22 for 29 with 306 yards in the air with FIVE touchdowns. In his lengthy career, Romo would throw five touchdowns in a single game only one other time, on Oct. 6, 2013; he had six games where he threw four TDs however. Final: Cowboys 38, Buccaneers 10

Dak, Zeke's Rookie Delight

It's always nice to beat Washington, especially on Thanskgiving Day. As Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins set records, Cowboys rookies Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott continued to setting records of their own last year. Prescott accounted for two touchdowns while Elliott, the NFL's leading rusher, ran for a pair of scores. The Cowboys then extended their franchise regular-season record to 10 straight wins. Final: Cowboys 31, Redskins 26