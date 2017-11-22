Vote: Favorite Cowboys Thanksgiving Day Half Time Performer

For more two decades the Dallas Cowboys Thanksgiving Day game as been the kick-off of The Salvation Army's Red Kettle campaign, helping raise $2 billion since 1997.

Over the years a number of nationally renowned entertainers have taken the stage to kick-off the event. We've picked a few of our favorites and added them to a survey to the right -- we're curious who were your favorites among them?

This week’s special performance features Thomas Rhett. Below is a look at who took the stage in the past.



2016 -- Eric Church



2015 -- Luke Bryan



2014 -- Pitbull



2013 -- Selena Gomez



2012 -- Kenny Chesney



2011 -- Pitbull, Enrique Iglesias



2010 -- Keith Urban



2009 -- Daughtry



2008 -- The Jonas Brothers



2007 -- Kelly Clarkson

2006 -- Carrie Underwood



2005 --Sheryl Crow



2004 -- Destiny's Child



2003 -- Toby Keith



2002 -- Lee Ann Rimes



2001 -- Creed



2000 -- Jessica Simpson, Billy Gilman



1999 -- Clint Black

1998 -- Randy Travis



1997 -- Reba McIntyre

The Kettle Kick Off extravaganza will be televised to a national audience to help draw national attention to the 20,000 red kettles that will appear across the country to encourage the American public to give something extra to those in need while buying holiday gifts for friends and family.