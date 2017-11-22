Vote: Favorite Cowboys Thanksgiving Day Half Time Performer

For more two decades the Dallas Cowboys Thanksgiving Day game as been the kick-off of The Salvation Army's Red Kettle campaign, helping raise $2 billion since 1997.
Over the years a number of nationally renowned entertainers have taken the stage to kick-off the event. We've picked a few of our favorites and added them to a survey to the right -- we're curious who were your favorites among them?
This week’s special performance features Thomas Rhett. Below is a look at who took the stage in the past.
- 2016 -- Eric Church
- 2015 -- Luke Bryan
- 2014 -- Pitbull
- 2013 -- Selena Gomez
- 2012 -- Kenny Chesney
- 2011 -- Pitbull, Enrique Iglesias
- 2010 -- Keith Urban
- 2009 -- Daughtry
- 2008 -- The Jonas Brothers
- 2007 -- Kelly Clarkson
- 2006 -- Carrie Underwood
- 2005 --Sheryl Crow
- 2004 -- Destiny's Child
- 2003 -- Toby Keith
- 2002 -- Lee Ann Rimes
- 2001 -- Creed
- 2000 -- Jessica Simpson, Billy Gilman
- 1999 -- Clint Black
- 1998 -- Randy Travis
- 1997 -- Reba McIntyre
The Kettle Kick Off extravaganza will be televised to a national audience to help draw national attention to the 20,000 red kettles that will appear across the country to encourage the American public to give something extra to those in need while buying holiday gifts for friends and family.