Volunteers Spruce Up Trinity River Corridor

By Deborah Ferguson

Published 11 minutes ago | Updated 10 minutes ago

    The Trinity River Corridor in Dallas got a big sprucing up thanks to the work of more than 250 volunteers. They planted more than a thousand native plants and collected trash in the heart of the city during the Trinity River Conservation Corps' Corporate Day of Service. The Conversation Corp started in 2013 to fulfill a promise to make the Trinity River Corridor a natural place for Dallas and deepen the connection to nature. (Published 57 minutes ago)

