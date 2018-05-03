Volunteers Spruce Up Trinity River Corridor

The Trinity River Corridor in Dallas got a big sprucing up thanks to the work of more than 250 volunteers. They planted more than a thousand native plants and collected trash in the heart of the city during the Trinity River Conservation Corps' Corporate Day of Service. The Conversation Corp started in 2013 to fulfill a promise to make the Trinity River Corridor a natural place for Dallas and deepen the connection to nature. (Published 57 minutes ago)

The Conversation Corp started in 2013 "to fulfill the promise of the Trinity River Corridor as the natural gathering place for Dallas and to deepen the connection to one another and nature," said Trinity Park Conservancy President Brent Brown in a news release.