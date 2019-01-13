Volunteers Seek Help to Clean Often Forgotten, Historic Cemetery in Irving - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Volunteers Seek Help to Clean Often Forgotten, Historic Cemetery in Irving

Shelton’s Bear Creek Cemetery is along Highway 161 near Conflans Road.

By Lexie Houghtaling

Published 17 minutes ago

    Volunteers are seeking help to clean up an often ignored slave cemetery in Irving.

    Anthony Bond has been working to maintain the cemetery since he first stepped on the burial ground in 1995.

    “I try to do my best, but you can see we still need help,” said Bond.

    He has participated in countless clean-ups over the years, but he said they need help cleaning more than just a few times a year.

    On Martin Luther King Junior Day, Bond said they will have another clean-up.

    “We’re doing this to celebrate and commemorate the life and legacy of Martin Luther King,” he said.

    One of the main things they need help with is trimming the weeds and cutting the grass.

    “You should be able to walk here and not have it overgrown. There should be grass here,” said Bond.

    The clean-up will start around 10am, and anyone is welcome to come out.

    “My prayer is that one day… one day you can tell that this is a well preserved and taken care of cemetery like anywhere else you would go,” he said.

