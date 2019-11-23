Volunteers pack Thanksgiving meal baskets to deliver for Baskets for Good in Dallas, Texas on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019.

Hundreds of North Texas families got an early gift Saturday -- all the trimmings for a Thanksgiving meal delivered to their doorstep.

Inside each basket were all the ingredients for a happy Thanksgiving, packed by hundreds of volunteers like Michelle Lane and her daughter.

"I just want her to see how blessed we are, and you don't have to have money. Just give your time and do something good," Lane said.

"We're here to assemble and distribute just over 500 baskets for 500 families in need," said Ricardo Leon, president of Baskets for Good.

He said the meals will be delivered to seniors, veterans and families part of the Boys & Girls Clubs.

"It just takes one or two missed paychecks to not have money for groceries, so it's very important for us to spread the love and make sure people have a good Thanksgiving," Lane said.

Inside each basket is a $15 to $20 gift card so families can buy either a turkey or a ham to complete the meal.

One of the recipients was Tuletha Bowens and her two children.

"It means a lot. It adds on to what we already have," Bowens said.

The annual event was a partnership between the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Dallas and Baskets for Good.

Organizers said next year the goal was to double the number -- to pack over a thousand boxes filled with food.