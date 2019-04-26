The American Red Cross DFW is looking for volunteers to help install free smoke alarms, replace batteries in existing alarms and educate families about fire safety.

The Sound the Alarm event will run from April 26 to May 11.

Volunteers along with local fire departments will install more than 2,000 free alarms in neighborhoods around Dallas, Fort Worth, Arlington, Lancaster, Cedar Hill and Mesquite.

To find out more information about how to volunteer or request a free smoke alarm, visit Sound the Alarm’s website.

