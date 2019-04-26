Volunteers Needed to Help 'Sound the Alarm' to Increase Fire Safety - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Volunteers Needed to Help 'Sound the Alarm' to Increase Fire Safety

By Taylor Boser

Published 2 hours ago

    The American Red Cross DFW is looking for volunteers to help install free smoke alarms, replace batteries in existing alarms and educate families about fire safety.

    The Sound the Alarm event will run from April 26 to May 11.

    Volunteers along with local fire departments will install more than 2,000 free alarms in neighborhoods around Dallas, Fort Worth, Arlington, Lancaster, Cedar Hill and Mesquite.

    To find out more information about how to volunteer or request a free smoke alarm, visit Sound the Alarm’s website.

