Volunteers Needed to Count Homeless in Tarrant County

The Tarrant County Homeless Coalition is looking for volunteers to help with its annual census.

The coalition is asking for 500 volunteers to help ensure each homeless person is counted on January 25 starting at 6 p.m. The count includes those living on the streets, encampments and in vehicles.

Volunteer teams will be assigned a route to canvass, identify and interview homeless persons.

The census helps officials see if their current programs are working and the data collected is used to get federal grants for housing and other services.

In May, an estimated 7,433 Tarrant County children under the age of six were homeless – living in shelters, weekly motels and on the streets.

If you would like to volunteer for the census, click here.