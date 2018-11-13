The congregation at Oak Lawn United Methodist Church opened their doors to feed and house their homeless neighbors during the cold weather, Monday January 1, 2018.

A church in Oak Lawn is opening its doors overnight this week to serve people in need of a place to stay warm.

Wind chills dipped into the teens in some areas and the low 20s in Dallas early Monday morning. Temperatures aren't expected to warm until late this week.

Oak Lawn United Methodist Church is asking for volunteers to help the church offer shelter overnight through Thursday. Volunteers will work shifts from 5:30 p.m. to 8 a.m. and help serve breakfast and dinner.

Donations of blankets, socks, gloves, coats and snacks are welcomed.

ONLINE: Volunteers can sign up online or click here for more information.

ONLINE: Financial donations