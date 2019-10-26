Volunteers Help Clean Up Dallas Church Destroyed by Tornado

Hundreds of volunteers help cleanup tornado damage at First Mexican Baptist Church in Dallas, Texas on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019.

Hundreds of volunteers spent their Saturday helping clean up after a Dallas church was destroyed by last weekend's storms.

Pastor Ricardo Brambila with the First Mexican Baptist Church, or Primera Iglesia Bautista, on Betty Jane Lane said at least five tons of debris were removed this week, but Saturday drew the biggest crowd of volunteers with at least 300 people helping pick up the pieces.

"A disaster like this brings the community together and there's no denominal barriers, no borders," Brambila said.

The congregation has been there since 1980, according to Bramila. The building itself had been the place for worship and countless celebrations.

"We lost something. It was taken away so fast. Unexpected," he said.

However, he said the love and compassion within the church walls was reborn with the outpouring of support from the community.

Hot meals were prepared by churches nearby that were left undamaged, including the Marsh Lane Baptist Church.

"I just think about how daunting the task is," Pastor John Hadley said. "You just think about what you have to do, and it just moves us to want to help the best we can."

Brambila said after the debris is removed, they would likely move forward with demolition. The hope is to be able to start rebuilding in 100 days, he said.

A service is scheduled for Sunday at 11 a.m.

Anyone who wishes to make a financial contribution is asked to donate by texting 972-694-6209 with #PrimeraStrong.