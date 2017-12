The smell of barbecued brisket wafted through the air in Denton Sunday as volunteers spent their Christmas Eve smoking 1600 pounds of meat to prepare a hot Christmas day lunch for first responders in nearly four dozen North Texas departments. (Published Sunday, Dec. 24, 2017)

The smell of barbecued brisket wafted through the air in Denton Sunday as volunteers spent their Christmas Eve smoking 1600 pounds of meat to prepare a hot Christmas day lunch for first responders in nearly four dozen North Texas departments.

“They’ve got to eat. There are going to be a lot of restaurants that aren’t open, and we know they’re going to get at least one good hot meal tomorrow,” said Bill Milroy.

This is Bill Milroy’s first year volunteering with Feed-a-Hero. He and his Texas Rib Rangers team stepped in to help smoke more than 100 briskets for the fourth annual event.

“The world’s bad enough as it is. If we can make it a better place or help make it a better place than we’re in the right place,” said Milroy.

Volunteers Give Up Christmas to Help First Responders

This year 80 volunteers plan to deliver a hot Christmas day lunch to first responders as far North as Denton County, as far east as Collin County and south into Fort Worth.

It all started four years ago when founder Jim Searles and his family took time out on Christmas Day to serve a local department.

“We knew from years past of me being a first responder that Christmas is just… it stinks, you know. We picked up one of those supermarket, you know, everything you need for Christmas dinner [packs], and we actually took four of them down to a Denton fire station,” said Jim Searles.

The next year the program grew with the help of donations and a few volunteers. Last year, they served 400, which is less than a third of the number they expect to serve this year.

“There’s literally just more and more folks who come on board and just when you think you’ve seen it all, you see just the good humanity coming out again,” said Searles. “It’s just a plate of brisket, but it’s such a selfless act. So for people to give up their Christmas to do this is amazing to me.”

By 2020, Searles hopes to feed every first responder in the DFW metroplex.

You can learn more about Feed-a-Hero here.