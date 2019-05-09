Volunteers 'Bless-A-Campus' All Week in Arlington

Outside their meeting place at a Cici's Pizza in Arlington, volunteers stacked boxes of brownies, snacks, stationary and pens in their cars then spread out to deliver the surprises to Arlington ISD schools. (Published 46 minutes ago)

Outside their meeting place at a Cici's Pizza in Arlington, volunteers stacked boxes of brownies, snacks, stationary and pens in their cars then spread out to deliver the surprises to schools in the Arlington Independent School District.

The volunteers are part of an effort they call "Bless-A-Campus." By the end of teacher appreciation week this Friday, they’ll visit at least 38 AISD schools.

"I think teachers single-handedly have the occupation that determines the trajectory of our city, our community, our country. They are front line with the next generation," said Bless-A-Campus organizer Gara Hill.

Hill and a handful of volunteers started the teacher appreciation campaign last year, visiting 26 campuses. Hill said they focus on schools with low parent involvement, small PTA's or no PTA's.

"I get that there are families that are doing the very best they can to get by and it just doesn't work for them to volunteer at their school or have extra means to be able love on their teachers this week," Hill said.

Volunteer Rebecca Deen hopes to help fill the gap.

"I just want all the schools across the city to feel the love that I know all my kids teachers feel," said Deen.

On Thursday, Deen helped deliver treats to staff and teachers at AISD school Farrell Elementary in Grand Prairie.

Teacher Melissa Garcia said it was a great surprise. She's taught at Farrell for 20 years, starting her career at Farrell as a student teacher.

"I just love working with the kids and working this population and these teachers," said Garcia. "They are in it for the right reasons."

Hill said the group recruited 50 sponsors, some donating $25, others as much as $250. The treats aren’t extravagant and Hill said the volunteers spent less than $2 per teacher.

Hill said she wants to show the community it doesn't take a lot of cash to celebrate teachers.

"I think if you feel appreciated in any job than you're going to work a little harder and you’re going to enjoy coming to work a little bit more," Hill said. "The work they do is of the utmost importance."