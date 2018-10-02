Virus Outbreak Closes Denton Dog Shelter

Crews have spent several days disinfecting a Denton animal shelter after a respiratory virus outbreak resulted in eight dogs being euthanized. (Published 53 minutes ago)

A Denton animal shelter is scheduled to reopen Wednesday, after an outbreak involving a respiratory virus led to eight dogs being euthanized.

About a week ago, several dogs at the Linda McNatt Animal Care and Adoption Center began showing symptoms of Mycoplasma. Those symptoms include coughing, runny nose, lethargy and loss of appetite.

“Obviously this originated from a dog we brought from outside the shelter,” said Chris Summitt, Denton police deputy chief. “We have no idea which dog it was."

In response, the shelter was closed Friday. Cleaning crews were called in to disinfect. Healthy dogs were separated from the sick ones. Eight of the sickest animals were put down.

“It's hard on the staff,” said Summitt. “But they're making decisions to save as many animals as possible."

None of the shelter's cats appear to be impacted by the outbreak. Cat adoptions resumed Monday.

All eighty dogs in the shelter at the time of the outbreak are now being treated with antibiotics. Symptoms in 17 dogs exposed to the virus have since cleared up. When the shelter re-opens, people who adopt dogs currently housed there will be notified of the outbreak, and given antibiotics, which veterinarians say are effective in treating the issue.

“The staff was on top of it,” said Summitt. “They did everything they could as fast as they could."