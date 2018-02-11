Vigil in Richardson Honors Fallen Officer

On the lawn of the Richardson Civic Center, a large crowd stood together to honor Officer David Sherrard who was killed in the line of duty while responding to a disturbance call last Wednesday night. (Published Sunday, Feb. 11, 2018)

On the lawn of the Richardson Civic Center, a large crowd stood together to honor Officer David Sherrard who was killed in the line of duty while responding to a disturbance call last Wednesday night.

Police Chief Jimmy Spivey told the crowd the days since the shooting that killed Officer Sherrard have been the darkest in the history of the department.

“We have lost an amazing part of our police department: a leader, the guy who picked us up, the guy who carried us,” said Chief Spivey. “We will never replace David Sherrard.”

Sherrard’s sister Cristal Goings told attendees that in addition to being a cop, her brother was a gifted singer, artist and athlete.

“I don’t have to tell you all what a great man he is because I know that you know,” said Goings. “He’s touched so many lives and I knew from the day he was born that he was special.”

Fellow officers who served on SWAT with Officer Sherrard shared memories of Sherrard’s quick wit and ability to diffuse tense moments with humor.

“He had a way with people. His ability to make light of any situation was nothing short of amazing,” said Detective Victor Diaz.

“Dave was a follower of Jesus Christ. He loved church with his family and had grown closer to God over the last couple of years,” said Diaz. “I have no doubt Dave is looking down at us from heaven with his big smile and saying something either extremely funny or inappropriate.”

Those in audience who knew Officer Sherrard best shared a laugh.

Some of the most pointed remarks were for Officer Sherrard’s widow and young daughters, sitting together in the front row.

“We will always be here for you and we will help you in whatever you need,” said Detective Matt Lynch.

“Even though you’ve lost a great husband and father, you have so many of us that consider you family,” said Detective Diaz.

“To the entire Sherrard family, you will always, always, always be part of us,” said Chief Spivey. “We’ve got your back.”

Chief Spivey also spoke directly to the officers in the crowd.

“Let this community embrace you. Lean on this community. They have your back,” said Chief Spivey. “Now is not the time for us to close ranks. Now is the time for us to embrace the community at large.”

Funeral services for Officer Sherrard are set for Tuesday at 2 p.m. at Watermark Community Church in Dallas.