Vigil for Nipsey Hussle Planned in Fort Worth

LOS ANGELES, CA - APRIL 01: People mourn for rapper Nipsey Hussle on April 1, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. The Grammy-nominated artist was gunned down in broad daylight in front of The Marathon Clothing store he founded in 2017 on the day he was scheduled to meet with Los Angeles Police Department brass to discuss ways of stopping gang violence. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Image)

North Texas will join communities around the nation to remember rapper Nipsey Hussle and call for an end to violence.

A candlelight vigil is planned Thursday night at the old Fort Worth Courthouse (100 East Weatherford Street) from 7 p.m. until 9 p.m.

"This man has done so much in the community. Let’s focus on what he’s done in the community that was positive," organizer Donnell Ballard said. "I pray that our community comes together and stop the gun violence that is happening in our city."

Ballard said ministers will be present at the vigil to pray for a change in the community.

"It’s a wake up call not only to the black community, but it’s a wake up call to all of us. It’s time for us to get our lives right and do what we are supposed to be doing," Ballard said. "I’m really more concerned for our young people who are dying and don’t have a future."

Ballard said a local funeral home will have a casket at the vigil to remind attendees of the high stakes of gun violence.

"I’m tired of seeing so many of our young people being killed," Ballard said. "I’m tired of seeing all of this and I think it is time for us to come together not only as a black community, but as a community [as a whole]. Everybody needs to come together."