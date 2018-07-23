Vigil Planned to Honor Fallen Dallas Police Officer

A Dallas police motorcycle officer is dead after being hit by an oncoming vehicle while escorting the body of another officer to a funeral in Louisiana early Saturday morning, according to Dallas police. (Published Saturday, July 21, 2018)

The public is invited to pay their respects to a police officer who was killed in the line of duty Saturday morning.

Sr. Corporal Earl Jamie Givens was killed in a crash when he was blocking traffic for the funeral of fallen officer Tyrone DaVince Andrews.



The candlelight vigil for Givens is planned for 7:30 p.m. Monday at the Central Division at 334 S. Hall Street. A motorcycle is setup there as a memorial in his honor.

A public visitation for Officer Givens is Wednesday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Prestonwood Baptist Church in Plano.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Thursday at Prestonwood Baptist Church. It is also open to the public.



Givens was stopped, blocking traffic along the eastbound entrance ramp to Interstate 20 at Bonnie View Road with his emergency lights activated when, police say, he was struck by Adrian Breedlove's Kia Sportage about 5:30 a.m.



Breedlove faces charges of intoxication manslaughter and unlawful carrying of a weapon. He has since bonded out of jail.

Since July 2016, six Dallas police officers have been killed in the line of duty, two in the past three months.