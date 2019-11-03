Vigil Planned for Couple Found Dead at Texas Beach - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Vigil Planned for Couple Found Dead at Texas Beach

Investigators say the two bodies found buried at a South Texas beach have been identified as the bodies of a missing New Hampshire couple

By Associated Press

Published 2 hours ago

    A vigil is planned in the hometown of a New Hampshire couple whose bodies were found buried in at a South Texas beach.

    Authorities say the deaths of 48-year-oild James Butler and 46-year-old Michelle Butler are being investigated as homicides.

    WMUR-TV reports that their family planned to hold a vigil on the Rumney Town Common at 6 p.m. on Sunday.

    The sheriff's office had announced last week that the Butlers were reported missing, along with their truck and RV. Relatives said the pair had been traveling the country in a recreational vehicle since June 2018 and was last heard from on Oct. 16.

    A vigil was held Saturday night at the site of where their bodies were found on Padre Island, Texas.

