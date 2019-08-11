Vigil Held to Honor Barbershop Owner Fatally Shot in Dallas

A crowd gathered for a vigil outside a Dallas barbershop Sunday night to remember the shop's owner, who was killed in a deadly shooting Saturday. (Published 2 hours ago)

A crowd gathered for a vigil outside a Dallas barbershop Sunday night to remember the shop's owner, who was killed in a shooting Saturday.

You could tell by the crowd that this shooting left a void.

Fredrick Myers, 42, owned Kingz of Cutz Barbershop and was known for giving a hand up.

When people needed a job, a meal or school supplies, his family said he was there.

The longtime barber was a father of two and engaged to be married.

His life was cut short Saturday around 11 a.m., by a former employee, according to his mother, Betty Myers-Davis.

Dallas police are still looking for the suspect, Alexis Bowman.

His mother said the 36-year-old came in earlier asking for money and was causing trouble.

She said Myers told Bowman to leave, but she came back later with a gun and shot him in the chest in the doorway of his shop.

His cousin said he believed Myers was trying to protect the people inside.

"He stood in the gap for the ones that was in here. He saved their lives by giving up his life," Jay Vee Burbery said.

"My cousin is like the cornerstone of this community. He started the back-to-school drives with kids giving backpacks, he was about to have one before this happened," Burbery said.

"Everybody liked Fred, everybody knows Fred," Myers-Davis said. "He did anything for anybody. If someone comes up and says they didn't have money to eat on or a place to stay, he would always try to help them. He'd help out with free hair cuts."

His mother said she'd like to see Kingz of Cutz stay open in Myers' honor.

"This barbershop meant everything to him, it meant he helped people with jobs and he would want to keep it open and so we're gonna try to do that," she said.

Sunday's vigil was about peace and remembering Myers. Those in attendance released balloons and at one point, were called on to help stop the violence plaguing South Dallas.

