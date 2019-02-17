Vigil Held in Memory of Clerk Murdered on the Job

Outside the Valero gas station where Ashraf Lakhani worked since last August, friends and well-wishers held a vigil in the 51 year old’s memory.

Outside the Valero gas station where Ashraf Lakhani worked since last August, friends and well-wishers held a vigil in the 51-year-old's memory. The mother of two was working the overnight shift last week when robbers shot and killed her.

Lewisville police said surveillance video showed the killers shot Lakhani as soon as they walked into the store.

"She didn't have to get killed," customer Yvette Garcia said. "They could have robbed her, but they didn't have to kill her, she has a family."

Lakhani lived in Carrollton, was recently married to man in her home country of Pakistan and was the mother of two adult sons.

Lakhani's sons told the crowd at the vigil their mom was a hard worker who spent countless hours volunteering at her local mosque.

"She was the hardest working person," said Karim Charania, Lakhani's 28-year-old son. "I have gotten to know that in the past couple of days actually."

Charania and his 25-year-old brother, Nehal, called for anyone with information to come forward.

"This is their place of work," Charania said. "Nobody needs to go through this or suffer in any way -- like my mom did."

Friday's killing of Lakhani happened at 12:20 a.m. at the store on East Corporate Drive in Lewisville. According to police, a customer interrupted the robbery and found Lakhani lying on the floor with a gunshot wound.

Sunday, police said no arrests had been made. Police have shared a photo taken from surveillance video, but it does not clearly show the robbers' faces. Police have said they may release additional video this week.

Lakhani's death is the second robbery and murder to happen in the neighborhood in three months. In November, Suresh "Sam" Shah, the owner of a liquor store in the shopping center next to the Valero gas station, was killed in a robbery in the parking lot of his business. Police have not made any arrests in the November murder.

Even though the crimes were close in proximity, police said they did not have evidence that linked the two murders.

At the Valero, regular customers brought balloons, flowers and candles to honor Lakhani.

"She was really sweet, always welcomed everyone with open arms. It's messed up what happened," customer Henry Banks said.

"She had a kind spirit," added Reese Crowe. "She didn't deserve that, nobody deserves this and I hope she gets justice."

Anyone with information is asked to call Lewisville Police. Detectives can be reached through a Crime Tip Line at (972) 219-TIPS (8477).

Lakhani’s family is planning a private funeral for Monday afternoon.