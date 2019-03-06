Vigil Held for Pregnant High School Teen Killed in Single-Car Crash

Family and friends gathered for a candlelight vigil Wednesday to remember 16-year-old Diamond Finley who was killed in a single-car crash near Southeast Dallas. Finley attended Duncanville High School and was expecting her first child, Wednesday, March 6, 2019.

Friends and family of 16-year-old Diamond Finley gathered Wednesday to celebrate the life of the Duncanville High School sophomore at a candlelight vigil.

Among the more than 100 people who attended was Diamond’s mom, Crystal Jones.

"Dear God," she said as she started to lead the group prayer. "I just want to take this time to say that I know that Diamond is there with you. Her smile, her joy, everything we loved about Diamond. Let them live on in our memory."

Finley, who was in the front passenger seat, was pronounced dead on the scene of a single-car accident around 2:30 Sunday morning on Interstate 20 Frontage Road, just east of Willoughby Boulevard. There were three other teenagers in the car. Those teens were taken to area hospitals.

Authorities said a passenger in the car said the driver was speeding just before crashing into a tree, but that they do not believe alcohol or drugs were a factor.

"Life is a precious thing and it can be taken in the blink of an eye," said one student who attended the vigil.

"This is not no game," said another. "When you're gone, you're gone."

"That's why we tell our kids, 'I love you. Be safe.' Because it may be the last time you can tell them that," said a family friend.

As of the vigil, funeral arrangements had not been made yet.