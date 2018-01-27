Friends, family and strangers came together at Highland Hills Missionary Baptist Church in Fort Worth Saturday to pray for the safe return of a missing 21-year-old woman. (Published Saturday, Jan. 27, 2018)

Vigil Held for Missing Woman Last Seen With Suspected Killer

Friends, family and strangers came together at Highland Hills Missionary Baptist Church in Fort Worth Saturday to pray for the safe return of a missing 21-year-old woman.

Jasmine Adams went missing New Year’s Day when her mother says Brandon Sampson came by to help her pack up to move in with him.

Meanwhile, the family of 34-year-old Jacqueline Hughes believes Sampson is responsible for their daughter’s death after her body was found in his Oak Cliff garage on January 9th.

Hughes disappeared Christmas Day.

At today’s vigil, several parents who've lost children to violence including Jacqueline’s mother Audrey Hughes joined with Jasmine’s mother Lora Bacy.

Although the two women’s lives now seem intertwined, Hughes says she’s holding hope that Bacy will get the happy ending she didn’t get.

“I know she’s still alive. I believe so in my heart. I know she is and we’re going to find her,” said Hughes.

In addition to joining together in prayer, those at the vigil released balloons to symbolically let go of worry and show their faith that Jasmine’s still alive.

“Right now, I can’t be happy. But I know when she comes back, we will be happy again,” said Lora Bacy.

Fort Worth Police shared with those at the vigil that they’re working their investigation as though Jasmine’s alive and they’re confident that they’ll find her.

They are asking for anyone with information big or small to come forward.

Jasmine’s described as being 5’3” and 215 pounds. She has a heart tattoo with piano keys on her right collar bone.

There is also a $5,000 reward being offered for information that could lead to an arrest and indictment of Brandon Sampson.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Chaney at 214-283-4804 or Dallas Crime Stoppers at 214-373-TIPS.