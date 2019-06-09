Vigil Held Sunday in Honor of Fallen Grand Prairie Officer

The Grand Prairie Police Department held a vigil on Sunday in honor of fallen officer A.J. Castaneda.

People packed the area in front of police headquarters, because of the wind they used the lights on their cell phones in place of candles.

Officer Castaneda's brother was among those who spoke and thanked the community for its "overwhelming support."

Castaneda was killed on Friday when a driver lost control and slammed into his cruiser while he providing speed enforcement on the President George Bush Turnpike.