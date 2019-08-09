A candlelight vigil will be held Friday night for Grand Prairie teacher Fred Williams-Harrell.

Williams, who is from Mississippi, was killed in a car crash in Las Vegas on Saturday.

An official with the school said Williams was loved by his students and "will be missed so much."

Friday's vigil begins at 7:30 p.m. at Grand Prairie High School. Attendees are asked to bring a candle.

Williams grew up in Mississippi but moved to North Texas to attend Texas Women's University, where he received his masters degree.

A celebration of life ceremony will be held Saturday at noon at the North Panola High School auditorium in Sardis, Mississippi. Williams will be buried in Longtown Cemetery in Crenshaw, Mississippi later in the day.