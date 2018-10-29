 Gallery: Your Halloween Pictures - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
WATCH LIVE: 
Streaming Now: NBC 5 News
logo_dfw_2x

Gallery: Your Halloween Pictures

By Eline de Bruijn

43 PHOTOS

52 minutes ago

Halloween is the spookiest time of year filled with fun, sweet treats and costumes. Here's how North Texans are celebrating. Send us your pics by emailing isee@nbcdfw.com
More Photo Galleries
A Look at the Key Moments in World Series Game 5
Halloween at the White House 2018
Connect With Us
AdChoices