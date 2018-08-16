Vietnam War POWs Reunite, Reminisce in North Texas

It’s a reunion four decades in the making. A group of 125 prisoners of war are in North Texas this week for a special opportunity to reconnect reminisce and celebrate their freedom, Thursday, August 16, 2018.

It’s a reunion four decades in the making.

A group of 125 prisoners of war are in North Texas this week for a special opportunity to reconnect reminisce and celebrate their freedom.

Five busloads of American veterans and their families arrived back in Frisco on Thursday afternoon.

“The Vietnam experience was such a significant part of our lives,” said Steve Gray of East Texas. “It’s a wonderful thing for us all to get together and it really helps us deal with it and it really helps us deal with old wounds and kind of remember in a positive way and reaffirm the support we have for the nation we love.”

Honda Odyssey Tops Minivan Crash Test List

The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety has released new crash ratings for minivans. (Published Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018)

It’s been 45 years since the last POW was released at the end of the Vietnam War.

“Large group of old friends. Friends that have went through hard times with me,” said Alan Brunstrom of Florida.

“Reminisce. Think about our fellow comrades many of whom are not here anymore,” said John Brodak of South Texas.

Responds Latest Safety Ratings for 3 Popular Minivans

After touring the George W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum the group was invited to a luncheon hosted by the local chapter of the U.S. Armed Force Association of Vietnamese Americans.

“I just wanted to have the opportunity to see the men who sacrificed for our country,” said the chapter’s president Tanner Do.

“I feel good about being here seeing some of my fellow prisoners, families and stuff and it’s a blessing that we live in this great country,” said Norm McDaniel of North Carolina.

WH: Cannot Guarantee Trump Didn't Use N-Word

The White House defended President Donald Trump calling former protégée Omarosa Manigault-Newman a "dog" in a Tuesday press conference. Press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders also could not guarantee that Trump has never used the N-word on record, but doubled down in his defense. (Published Tuesday, Aug. 14, 2018)

The Vietnam POW Return to Freedom 45th Anniversary Reunion will take POWs to tour the Cavanaugh Flight Museum and get a VIP tour of the Dallas Cowboys headquarters.

The event will wrap up on Sunday.