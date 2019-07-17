Newly released videos show the final moments before a plane carrying 10 people crashed into a hangar in Addison, killing all on board. (Published 58 minutes ago)

Surveillance and dashboard cameras obtained by NBC 5 show the twin-engine Beech BE-350 King Air rolling down the runway at Addison Municipal Airport. The plane lifts off and reaches the tree line, where it veers left, flips upside down and crashes into a hangar building.

The videos mirror witness reports that described the aircraft struggling to gain altitude before veering into the hangar.

Investigators with the National Transportation Safety Board said the crew commented on a problem with the left engine in the moments before the plane went down. The comments were captured on the cockpit voice recorded that was recovered from the wreckage.

Investigators have not yet determined what caused the plane to crash. It could take 18 months for the full report to be released, investigators say.

On board were pilots Howard Cassady and Matthew Palmer; passengers Brian and Ornella Ellard and their children, Alice Maritato and Dylan Maritato; Steve and Gina Thelen; and John and Mary Titus.

The aircraft was bound for St. Petersburg, Florida.