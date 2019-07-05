Video Shows Moment of Fireworks Explosion in Truck After Road Rage Shooting Incident - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Video Shows Moment of Fireworks Explosion in Truck After Road Rage Shooting Incident

By Vincent Crivelli / KPRC Houston

Published 12 minutes ago | Updated 11 minutes ago

    New surveillance video shows the moment fireworks inside a vehicle exploded when a man shot at it following a road rage incident in Houston, Friday, July 5, 2019.

    New surveillance video shows the moment fireworks inside a vehicle exploded when a man shot at it following a road rage incident in Houston.

    The incident was reported about 10 p.m. Wednesday and it left a family of four suffering from severe burns, police told our NBC sister station KPRC.

    Witness Peter King said the situation started when a man and his family were buying fireworks and got into an argument with another man who parked behind the man's truck, blocking the family in.

