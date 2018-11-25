Multiple cars were destroyed after they caught fire at an apartment complex overnight.

According to Dallas Fire, just after midnight, firefighters were dispatched to the Emory Apartment Complex located at 4200 Horizon North Parkway near the intersection of the Dallas North Tollway and the President George Bush Turnpike.

When they arrived, the fire had engulfed multiple vehicles but firefighters were able to knock it out just under half an hour.

Investigators determined that overheated equipment in a van parked near the vehicles caught fire and spread among the vehicles.

No injuries were reported and the fire has been deemed accidental.