Video Shows Fired Officer Shooting Into Jeep

Newly released dashcam video shows the moment ex-Fort Worth Police Officer Lina Mino fired once into a jeep leaving a traffic stop last month.

On the video, Mino can be later heard to say "I'm going to get in (expletive) trouble, I shot it."

Mino was fired days after the April 7 incident, a decision the Fort Worth Police Officers Association believes came too fast.

"Officers make mistakes, officers are humans and sometimes officers deserve second chances, especially when it has to do with training," Association President Manny Ramirez said.

Ramirez believes the punishment is too severe and failed to take into account Mino's solid reputation inside the department. But Civil Rights activists believe the firing was justified and that Mino crossed a clear line.

"If the use of deadly force is not the threshold, not the line, then what line do we use," Reverend Kiev Tatum said.

The driver of the Jeep, a felon later found to be in possession of a gun, was not hit.

"Only by the grace of God are we not standing here talking about charging her with negligent homicide if not murder," Tatum said.

Ramirez says the FWPA has filed a grievance on Mino's behalf and hopes to get a new internal investigation.

"This is an officer that absolutely deserves redemption only because she is so new in her career, so well respected, so well received. She was out there because she loves her community," Ramirez said.