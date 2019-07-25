Dallas police respond to the scene of a shooting on Maryland Avenue in Dallas, Texas on Saturday, July 13, 2019.

Newly released surveillance video captures what were likely the final moments of 22-year-old Diana Garcia's life.

According to Dallas police, the man seen in the video running from the car after it stops at the intersection of Ohio and Maryland avenues is suspected killing Garcia July 13.

"She was in the car, they shot her in the head and shot her in the neck," neighbor Kenneth Crowder said.

The video released by police was gathered from private cameras installed on multiple homes in the neighborhood.

According to the Dallas County Medical Examiner, Garcia suffered blunt force trauma and a fatal gunshot wound. Police said they did not know why she was targeted.

"It could have been me, you know what I'm saying? It crosses my mind on a daily basis," Crowder said.