Police Search for Robbers Who Shot at Store Clerk

Garland and Murphy police are looking for two people who robbed a pair of North Texas convenience stores at gunpoint.

Police in Murphy are looking for two robbers who shot at a store clerk, even after she handed over the cash in the register.

The robbery happened at 9:25 p.m. Sunday at the 7-Eleven on North Murphy Road near Betsy Lane. Police believe the same pair of robbers also hit a store in North Garland at Firewheel Parkway and Pleasant Valley Road.

Surveillance video taken inside the Garland Homeboy's gas station showed two men rushing into the store, cursing and shouting, around 10:30 p.m. on Jan. 14. One guards the door while the other points a gun at the clerk and hands over a plastic shopping bag for the clerk to fill with cash.

"It seems as if they're trying to do a hostile takeover type robbery, and that's potentially dangerous," Garland police Lt. Pedro Barineau said.

The clerk and a customer in the store were not hurt.

The men wore hoodies and covered their faces. The robber who held the handgun appeared to wear a glove on one hand.

"The clothing is the biggest thing," Barineau said. "The one that stands at the door has distinct markings on the left sleeve of his hoodie."

Police believe the same men robbed the Murphy 7-Eleven Sunday night. A clerk was alone in the store when two men came in.

"It seems like their method of operation is consistent. One guy stays at the door, the other person comes in with the gun and robs the clerk," Barineau said.

But the robbers escalated the violence in the second robbery.

As the robbers leave, one turns and fires the gun in the clerk's direction. She wasn't hurt. The bullet hit the cigarettes that were displayed behind her.

"They don't care if they hurt anybody," Barineau said. "The fact that somebody is willing to fire a shot during a robbery leads us to believe that person is dangerous."

It's not clear if the robbers left in a vehicle. Surveillance video showed them leaving on foot, but police said they may have had a car parked nearby and off-camera.

If anyone has information that would help police identify the robbers, call Garland or Murphy police.

Garland Crime Stoppers has offered a cash reward for information leading to an arrest or indictment.