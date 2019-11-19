Victoria's Secret Store Burglarized in Southlake Town Square

A Victoria's Secret store was burglarized in Southlake Town Square early Tuesday morning.

According to the Southlake Police Department, officers responded to the Victoria's Secret store located at 129 Grand Avenue at about 4 a.m.

Police say that when officers arrived, they found that the glass on one of the store's front doors had been smashed and that someone had entered the building.

Officers reviewed security footage with the store manager to determine what was stolen, police say.

Police are continuing to investigate.