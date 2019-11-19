Victoria's Secret Store Burglarized in Southlake Town Square - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Victoria's Secret Store Burglarized in Southlake Town Square

A Victoria's Secret store in Southlake was burglarized early Tuesday morning, police say

By Hannah Jones

Published 13 minutes ago

    Metro

    A Victoria's Secret store was burglarized in Southlake Town Square early Tuesday morning. 

    According to the Southlake Police Department, officers responded to the Victoria's Secret store located at 129 Grand Avenue at about 4 a.m. 

    Police say that when officers arrived, they found that the glass on one of the store's front doors had been smashed and that someone had entered the building.

    Officers reviewed security footage with the store manager to determine what was stolen, police say. 

    Police are continuing to investigate.

