Officials have identified two people killed in a head-on, wrong-way crash on Texas 183 Monday.
The drivers of both vehicles, a SUV and Corvette, were killed in the crash. The drivers were identified Tuesday as 40-year-old Sidney Leigh Dew, of Santa Ana, California, and 38-year-old Tyrone Wilson, of Bedford.
Investigators said Dew was in an SUV headed in the wrong direction on 183 east of Belt Line Road when she struck a Corvette driven westbound by Wilson.
The crash also indured a third person, a passenger in Wilson's Corvette who was hospitalized with unspecified, non life-threatening leg injuries Monday morning.
The crash and the events leading up to it are still under investigation, police said.