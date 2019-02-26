Officials are investigating a head-on, wrong-way crash that left two people dead and another person hospitalized, police said. (Published Monday, Feb. 25, 2019)

2 Killed in Wrong-Way Crash on Hwy 183 in Irving

Officials have identified two people killed in a head-on, wrong-way crash on Texas 183 Monday.

The drivers of both vehicles, a SUV and Corvette, were killed in the crash. The drivers were identified Tuesday as 40-year-old Sidney Leigh Dew, of Santa Ana, California, and 38-year-old Tyrone Wilson, of Bedford.

Investigators said Dew was in an SUV headed in the wrong direction on 183 east of Belt Line Road when she struck a Corvette driven westbound by Wilson.

The crash also indured a third person, a passenger in Wilson's Corvette who was hospitalized with unspecified, non life-threatening leg injuries Monday morning.

The crash and the events leading up to it are still under investigation, police said.