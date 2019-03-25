Victim Speaks After Deep Ellum Assault

The woman attacked and beaten in a Deep Ellum parking lot is expected to speak out Monday as activists call for more serious charges to be filed against her attacker.

The man accused of beating the woman, Austin Shuffield, is free on bond. Activists began rallying Saturday calling for him to go back to jail on steeper charges after video of the attack was shared on social media.

The dispute started when a woman drove the wrong way down a one-way street and temporarily blocked a truck from leaving a parking lot, while she was dropping off a friend.

A witness' cell phone captured the moments the 24-year-old woman was brutally beaten in Deep Ellum. In the video, the woman tries to call for help but her phone is swatted away. When she fights back, she's punched five times. At one point, Shuffield appears to be holding a gun.

Now out of the hospital, the victim's attorney said she's dealing with a concussion, swelling and, now, online death threats.

Police booked Shuffield for assault with bodily injury, interfering with an emergency call and public intoxication. According to an affidavit, they later found a gun and knife in his truck.

"I don't even know who would sign off on letting this type of person out. This man brutally beat this woman, had a gun on him," said a member of Next Generation Action Network who spoke to media Friday.

Dominique Alexander, with the Next Generation Action Network, spoke in solidarity with the victim's attorney, Lee Merritt, calling for enhanced felony charges. Both say the 30-year-old yelled several racial slurs, including the 'n' word. They're demanding Shuffield be rearrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and a hate crime.

"If we do not get these charges, there will be strong protests at the Dallas County District Attorney's Office and Dallas Police headquarters," Alexander said.

In the meantime -- those supporting the victim are making sure their voices are heard.

"Austin Shuffield wherever you at, you might get by but you can't get away, because on the day your court date comes, we're gonna pack it," said a woman with Next Generation Action Network.